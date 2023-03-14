Aer Lingus Cancels Additional 76 Flights Scheduled for Next Week

Aer Lingus has cancelled an additional 76 flights originally scheduled for next week.

The airline said the current ongoing industrial action underway by its pilots aligned to the Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA) trade union has led to the move.

The announcement also comes as a fresh Labour Court hearing gets underway in a bid to resolve the ongoing pay dispute engulfing the carrier.

To date, nearly 400 Aer Lingus flights have been cancelled due to the dispute.

However, Aer Lingus has said it is “hopeful” a resolution can be found.

The 76 new cancellations will hit flights between next Monday and Wednesday (July 8-10).