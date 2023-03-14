Ryanair Adds Extra Flights in Respnse to Aer Lingus Strikes

Ryanair today (24 June 2024) announced that it would add extra flights to/from London Stansted, Malaga and Faro airports on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June in response to the pilot strikes at Aer Lingus. The strike has caused many Ryanair flights to be completely sold out to these destinations next weekend.

Contrary to some false social media claims, Ryanair has not increased its fares in response to the Aer Lingus pilot strikes. Due to sold-out flights, Ryanair is now adding 2 additional return flights to/from London Stansted on Sat 29th and Sun 30th Jun, 2 flights on the Malaga/Dublin route on Sat 29th and Faro/Dublin route on Sun 30th Jun. Fares on the Stansted flights start at €270 one way, with fares on the Malaga flights starting at €330 one way, and on the Faro flight at €340 one way.

Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Office Dara Brady said:

“We decided last week not to increase airfares in response to the Aer Lingus pilot strikes. As a result, many of our flights next weekend have completely sold out. We are pleased to be able to add these extra flights to London, Malaga and Faro next weekend using one of our spare aircraft. These flights will sell out quickly so we urge all intending passengers whose Aer Lingus flights have been cancelled, to book quickly and early to avail of these very scarce additional seats.

In the meantime, we are working closely with Aer Lingus to accept some of their transfer passengers (although we have very limited seat availability) during the school holidays. We are working with Aer Lingus to assist disrupted passengers where we have seat availability, and we have also offered Aer Lingus some wet lease capacity over the coming days, if that will assist them to help disrupted passengers during these regrettable and unnecessary pilot strikes.“

Flight times below: