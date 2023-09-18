NCL Launches Irish Travel Agent Incentive to Mark Start of CLIA Cruise Week

To coincide with the start of CLIA Cruise Week, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has launched a new incentive programme for its travel agent partners in the Republic.

According to the good folk at NCL: “For all our travel agent partners in the Republic of Ireland, book your customers on any NCL® cruise during CLIA Cruise Week and you’ll have a chance of winning a 2024 NCL European or Mediterranean cruise holiday for two for yourself!



“Our cruises take you to some amazing ports, including Reykjavik, Rome & Santorini and include so much value with delicious dining venues, modern bars & lounges and much more.



“With CLIA Cruise Week taking place between 18 & 24 September 2023, you have the exciting opportunity to win a cruise for you and a guest in Europe next year! Every booking you make is a unique entry into the prize draw – the more cruises you book, the better your chances are of sailing away triumphant! And what could be better than celebrating your bookings success than on board one of NCL’s award-winning ships?



“To take part, you’ll need to email us at [email protected] with WIN AN NCL CRUISE in the subject line and include the booking reference in the body of email for each booking made during Cruise Week (18 &24 Sept) by Friday 6 October. “