1000 Travel Professionals from 50 Countries Come to Dublin (Preview Morning for Travel Trade & Media)

The Holiday World Show Dublin 2024 Trade Morning is taking place from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Friday 26th January in the RDS Simmonscourt. This year’s show will see some 1,000 travel experts from 50 countries on hand to provide expert advice and the opportunity to discuss the 2024 season with members of the travel trade.

Pre-register for FREE now by logging onto Holiday World (registrationdesk.ie). Those who pre-register will get a Pre-registered Number which will be emailed to you before the Show enabling you to gain FREE Entry and FASTRACK access to this not to be missed event.

The Holiday World Show Dublin 2024 is open to the public from 12.30pm Friday 26th through to Sunday 26th January at the RDS Simmonscourt Dublin. Opening hours:

Friday 26th 9.30 am to 12.30 pm Media & Trade Morning

Friday 26th 12.30 pm to 5 pm Public

Saturday 27th 10 am to 5 pm Public

Sunday 28th 10 am to 5 pm Public

Angela Walsh, President of the Irish Travel Agents Association said: “There is no other opportunity in Ireland for members of the travel trade to meet so many suppliers and travel professionals under one roof. You can literally do a whistle stop tour of the world in one morning!”

“The Irish travel more per head of population than any other country in the world. As the say, travel broadens the mind. The Holiday World Show is so beneficial to travel agents, offering us the time to meet principals from various tourist boards and suppliers, gathering information so we can provide an informed service to our clients,” she continued.

Angela Walsh

Further information

For up to date information on Holiday World Show 2024 and to see the full list of exhibitors visit 26/28th January 2024 RDS (holidayworldshow.com.)