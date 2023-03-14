Wild West Wonders: The Ultimate Road Trip Through Colorado, Wyoming, and Beyond with Brand USA (not for publishing)

Next up in our Brand USA itineraries spotlight is the wild west adventure of Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains, which travels through Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. This itinerary is brimming with old west charm, panoramic vistas, towering mountain ranges and big cities, so grab a coffee, sit back and read all about these lesser visited states and all they have to offer your customers. Conveniently, this itinerary starts and finishes in Denver and with direct flights from Dublin, a wild west adventure should be high on your customers bucket list!

Starting off in Denver, this itinerary suggests exploring this metropolitan city which has a plethora of breweries including the cities first microbrewery (Wynkoop Brewing Company), shops, restaurants, bars and clubs in and around Larimer Square, as well as Denver’s oldest neighbourhood – LoDo (Lower Downtown) The Colorado Rockies baseball stadium, numerous art galleries and boutiques can also be explored in this area. Denver has a thriving visual arts scene, and this itinerary recommends stopping in at the Denver Art Museum, which houses a collection of Native American art as well as the Mile High City’s many galleries in the Art District on Santa Fe.

Union Station, Denver, Colorado.

The next day, leaving Denver, a stop in Colorado Springs at Garden of the Gods is recommended. Sandstone rock formations and a series of waterfalls await nature lovers, set against the backdrop of Pikes Peak. It is suggested to grab lunch at Broadmoor luxury resort and then continuing on to Royal Gorge Bridge & Park outside Cañon City, where an overnight is recommended. Adventure seekers can experience heart thumping thrills such as the Cloudscraper Zip Line and Royal Rush Skycoaster.

Broadmoor Luxury Resort, Colorado.

The next morning, it is suggested to take the Gold Belt Byway with its breathtaking views of canyons and parklands. A lunch stop at the ski resort of Breckenridge is recommedned before continuing on to Vail – an upscale resort town that sits at the base of Vail Mountain with many lodges and world-class spas to choose from for tonight’s stay. In Winter, Vail is a haven for skiers and snowboarders and in the summer months, the town hosts an annual Hot Summer Nights Concert series as well as farmers markets and art shows.

Vail, Colorado.

On Day 4, this itinerary recommends leaving Vail and driving west to Glenwood Springs, known for its caves and hot springs. Whitewater rafting, cave tours and thrill rides including Colorado’s longest alpine rollercoaster, can also be booked through local adventure companies. Continuing on, this road trip itinerary suggests an overnight stop at Grand Junction for an immersive food and beverage experience. Wine tasting tours at local vineyards, such as Grande River Vineyard and Plum Creek Winery in Palisade will appeal to wine-lovers. Just outside the city, panoramic views of red rock canyons at Colorado National Monument are worth the short trip.

Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

After a night’s rest in Grand Junction, this itinerary recommends heading north to Dinosaur National Monument where, as the name suggests, dinosaur bones and fossils can be viewed. Elk and mule deer can be spotted if hiking in the mountains and canyons in this area. It is suggested to continue northwest, stopping at Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area which has numerous viewpoints, before continuing to the recommended overnight stay at the historic mining town of Rock Springs. If time permits, a visit to the Bureau of Land Management wild horse viewing area is recommended.

Grand Junction, Colorado

The next day, this itinerary suggests driving north to Jackson Hole valley with a stop in the small town of Jackson. Its town square is famous for large arches made of locally sourced elk antlers. Continuing the journey, this itinerary takes travellers through Grand Teton National Park leading to the world-famous Yellowstone National Park which sits atop a volcanic hot spot. This itinerary suggests spending a full day exploring the beauty and magnitude of Yellowstone and a stop at Old Faithful – a geyser that frequently spews hot water high into the air. A sight not to be missed!

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

On Day 8, this itinerary suggests leaving Yellowstone and heading towards Livingston – an electric railroad town. Visitors can grab lunch here and explore the art galleries and museums before heading on to Montana’s largest city, Billings. This picturesque city is surrounded by seven mountain ranges. A visit to the Moss Mansion and a trip to the rodeo is recommended here.

Billings, Montana.

The following day, this itinerary suggests leaving Billings and heading for Medora, with a slight detour to visit Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument recommended. Visitors can also explore Custer National Cemetery before continuing northeast into the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota. It is recommended to take the Scenic Loop Drive to experience the Great Plains and the Badlands.

Little Bighorn Battlefield, Montana.

On Day 10, it is suggested driving east to Painted Canyon Visitors Centre for panoramic views of the Badlands, before travelling south to South Dakota. A stop at the historic mining town of Deadwood is recommended as well as Mount Moriah Cemetery to visit the final resting place of Calamity Jane and Wild Bill Hickok. Tonight’s suggested stop is Rapid City, with its many galleries, museums and restaurants.

Badlands, North Dakota.

After a good night’s rest, this itinerary recommends an early start to watch the sun rise over Mount Rushmore National Memorial – a hand carved monument depicting the faces of U.S Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Thoedore Roosevelt. A stop at Crazy Horse Memorial is also suggested. A short drive away lies Custer State Park, famous for its buffalo herds and scenic drives. Tonight’s recommended rest stop is Hot Springs which plays home to Evans Plunge Mineral Springs and the Mammoth Site – an ancient sinkhole where fossilised remains of more than 60 mammoths have been discovered.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial, South Dakota.

On Day 12, this road trip itinerary suggests travelling south to Chadron in Nebraska and taking a tour of the Museum of Fur Trade at the James Bordeaux Trading Post. It is recommended continuing on to Fort Robinson State Park where Crazy Horse died in 1877, and the Cheyenne Outbreak happened in 1879. Herds of long horn buffalo make this area a worthy stop on the drive. Another suggested stop is the summit of the bluff at Scotts Bluff National Monument for breathtaking views of the North Platte River.

Scotts Bluff National Monument, Nebraska.

After a night at Scotts Bluff, this journey suggested travelling southwest to Wyoming’s capital of Cheyenne. A walking tour of downtown is recommended, and visitors have the opportunity to try on cowboy boots and hats in one of the many western wear shops. An overnight stop is suggested in Estes Park tonight – the gateway to the Rocky Mountains National Park.

Cheyenne, Wyoming

On the final day of this suggested itinerary, a day of exploration in the Rocky Mountains National Park is recommended. Visitors can marvel at magnificent views of Sundance Mountain and Tombstone Ridge and lunch can be had at Grand Lake. Hiking trails meander through Winter Park Resort and make for a great opportunity to stretch the legs, before returning to Denver tonight, where this wild west adventure comes to an end.

Rocky Mountains National Park, Colorado.

