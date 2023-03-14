Supplier Spotlight: Malta – The Perfect City Break This Autumn (for 21 Aug)

A city break in Malta during autumn offers a perfect blend of pleasant weather and fewer crowds, making it ideal for exploring a vibrant city like Valletta. Visitors can enjoy cultural experiences, historical landmarks, and breathtaking coastal views, all while indulging in the local cuisine and festivals that highlight the island’s rich heritage.

Three locations to visit in Valletta this Autumn

St John’s Co-Cathedral

Built in the 1570s as the church for the Knights of St John, this magnificent cathedral is not only Malta’s most visited church, but also the most lavish. From its impressive barrel-vaulted ceiling and frescos, the work of artist Mattia Preti, to its ornate gilded arches, the building is a hive of Baroque activity. With its marble floor adorned with tombs, there’s certainly plenty to see.

Passing through the oratory, you arrive at the Co-Cathedral’s pièce de résistance, Caravaggio’s Beheading of St John. From there, you proceed to the museum, filled with exquisite silverware, tapestries, and other treasures. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, a visit to Valletta’s Baroque masterpiece is an absolute must.

St John’s Co-Cathedral

Upper Barrakka Gardens

Situated just off the famous Castille Square, one of Valletta’s most iconic piazzas, the Upper Barrakka Gardens are one of the most visited places in Malta and admired by many for their beauty and rich history. The gardens offer a view over Valletta’s Grand Harbour and Vittoriosa’s Grand Harbour Marina with regular gun salutes taking place daily at 12pm and 4pm, visitors can witness the firing of cannons in the Saluting Battery below.

In modern times the firing of the 16th-century battery is purely ceremonial. However, its original purpose was to protect the city from the Ottoman Empire and was also used during the French Rule and the Second World War. The Upper Barrakka Gardens also feature a lift that connects the gardens to the Grand Harbour.

Upper Barrakka Gardens

Grand Master’s Palace

One of the first buildings to be constructed by the Knights of St. John in the new capital city and enlarged over the years, the Palace is a state within an edifice. During the British period, it served as the Governor’s Palace and was the seat of Malta’s first constitutional parliament in 1921.

Presently, the Palace is the seat of the Office of the President of Malta. Now granting access to over eighty-five percent of the building’s footprint, the overhauled Grand Master’s Palace showcases the rediscovered Uccelliera, the Piano Nobile corridors, and the meticulously restored State Rooms, including the Grand Master’s Study/Sitting Room, the Throne Room, Pages’ Room, and the Ambassadors’ Room.

Here are some popular activities making autumn a wonderful time to experience the charm and culture of Malta while enjoying the pleasant weather before winter arrives.

Grand Master’s Palace

Hiking and Nature Walks: Explore the scenic trails in places like the Victoria Lines, Dingli Cliffs, and the Buskett Gardens. The weather is perfect for outdoor activities, and the changing foliage adds to the beauty.

Cultural Festivals: Autumn is a vibrant time for cultural events in Malta. Check out local festivals like Birgufest which is a famous event offering an unforgettable night and experience with the streets of Birgu lit only with candles

Historical Tours: Visit Malta’s rich historical sites with fewer crowds. Explore ancient temples, the Medieval Mdina, and the capital Valletta, which has many museums and cultural landmarks.

Wine Tasting: Autumn is harvest time, making it a great opportunity to visit local vineyards and participate in wine-tasting tours.

Sea Activities: While the sea might be cooler, autumn is generally a good time for snorkelling, diving, and other water sports, as the visibility is still excellent.

Outdoor Markets: Visit local markets such as the Marsaxlokk fish market or farmers’ markets to sample fresh produce and local specialties.

Photography Tours: Capture the stunning autumn colours and picturesque landscapes in various locations, including the Blue Lagoon, or the cliffs of Gozo.

Exploring Gozo and Comino: Take day trips to the sister islands of Gozo and Comino for a more tranquil experience, with opportunities for hiking, cycling, and enjoying the natural beauty.

Check out the Visit Malta website to learn even more about this wonderful destination!