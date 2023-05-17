Route 66 and Texas Country Hill

Get ready for an exciting adventure through the heart of America! We’re taking you on a thrilling journey from Dallas, Texas, to Fort Worth, with some amazing stops along the way. So buckle up and let’s hit the road!

Our first stop is Dallas, where you can get a bird’s-eye view of the city from the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck. It’s a whopping 470 feet up, offering 360-degree views that will take your breath away. And why not top off the experience with a fancy dinner at the elegant Five Sixty Restaurant, which sits 50 stories above ground? Talk about dining with a view!

To explore the city in style, hop on one of the vintage M-Line trolleys. These charming rides will take you through Uptown and Downtown, and you’ll even spot some cool vintage advertisements on the trolleys. And art enthusiasts, you’re in luck! Dallas is home to the impressive Dallas Museum of Art, showcasing a staggering 22,000 works from around the world.

Ready to venture out of Dallas? Head north for about two and a half hours to Sulphur, Oklahoma, where you’ll find the serene and unspoiled Chickasaw National Recreation Area. Nature lovers and fishermen will be in paradise with the beautiful streams, springs, and lakes here. And don’t miss the Chickasaw Cultural Centre, where you can learn all about Native American culture and history.

Keep driving north for another 90 minutes, and you’ll reach Oklahoma City. Here, immerse yourself in the Wild West at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. If you’re more into contemporary art, the Oklahoma City Museum of Art is a must-visit, boasting one of the world’s largest collections of Chihuly glass sculptures.

Get your cowboy boots on as we continue our journey along the historic Route 66. In Oklahoma City, you’ll find the majestic Capitol Building surrounded by working oil wells—a sight you won’t see anywhere else in the world. Don’t miss a home-style lunch at Ann’s Chicken Fry House, where you can enjoy Oklahoma’s signature dish, chicken-fried steak, while admiring the pink Cadillac and vintage police car parked outside.

As you make your way through Oklahoma, you’ll encounter glimpses of the Dust Bowl era and the iconic Mother Road. Take a pit stop at Lucille’s Service Station in Hydro, an original and restored service station from 1929. Then, explore the history and legends of Route 66 at the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum in Clinton.

Crossing into Texas, the land of wide-open spaces and cowboy legends, you’ll find yourself in Amarillo. Don’t miss the Midpoint Cafe in Adrian, where you can stand at the exact midpoint of Route 66 between Chicago and Los Angeles. From there, drive into New Mexico and reach the enchanting city of Santa Fe.

Santa Fe is an art lover’s paradise, with more than 100 galleries along the famous Canyon Road. Dive into the colourful world of Georgia O’Keeffe at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and indulge in the flavours of New Mexico’s famous chili peppers at local restaurants. Don’t forget to explore the Museum of International Folk Art, showcasing a massive collection of over 125,000 objects from around the world.

Leaving Santa Fe, head south to Carlsbad, New Mexico, and make a quirky stop in Roswell, famous for its UFO incident. Discover the truth (or at least the intriguing stories) at the UFO Museum before venturing into the breath-taking Carlsbad Caverns National Park. Marvel at the underground wonders, including massive chambers and spectacular cave formations, as you explore this natural marvel.

Our next destination is Fredericksburg, Texas, nestled in the scenic Hill Country. Take a walking tour to learn about the town’s German heritage and indulge in local culinary delights, including mouth-watering barbecue at places like Backwoods BBQ. Trust us; your taste buds will thank you!

From Fredericksburg, head to San Antonio, a city with a rich history and vibrant culture. Explore the Spanish Catholic missions, including the famous Alamo, and stroll along the beautiful River Walk. Immerse yourself in the Tex-Mex cuisine, which blends Mexican and American flavours, and grab some unique souvenirs from the Mexican-made clothing and artisan shops.

Continuing our adventure, we make our way to Austin, the live music capital of the world. Enjoy the lively music scene at iconic venues like The Continental Club or catch a concert at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre. And when hunger strikes, Austin’s food trucks and trailers are waiting to satisfy your cravings for delicious breakfast tacos and top-shelf margaritas.

Our final leg takes us to Fort Worth, a city that embraces its cowboy heritage. Visit the Stockyards National Historic District, where you can immerse yourself in the Old West with cowboy boots, barbecue, and live entertainment. And don’t miss the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, celebrating the incredible women who shaped the American West.

With 35 blocks of shopping, dining, and entertainment in Sundance Square, downtown Fort Worth will keep you entertained until the very end of your journey. So grab your cowboy hat, and let’s make some memories in the Lone Star State!

Remember, this is just a taste of what awaits you in the heart of America. So pack your bags, hop on a plane, and get ready for an unforgettable adventure in the USA. Yeehaw!

