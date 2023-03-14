Quintessential Bridges, Charming Towns & Outdoor Pursuits in New England

This month, Brand USA are spotlighting the stunning northeastern New England, with its many beautiful capes, quaint towns, covered bridges and culinary delights! This 9-night suggested road trip itinerary travels through Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut, conveniently starting and finishing in Boston. With multiple direct flight options to Boston from Dublin and Shannon Airports, this is an ideal suggestion for customers looking for a holiday away from the norm, but packed full of history, art, quintessential charm and delicious culinary options. So grab a coffee and take a quick read of this itinerary suggestion and quickly become an expert in all aspects of New England!

This itinerary starts off in lively Boston, a favourite amongst many Irish holidaymakers, with its rich history and connection to the Revolutionary War. Boston also plays home to world-class museums such as the Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the Nichols House Museum, all along the Freedom Trail. Boston is also home to renowned universities such as Harvard University and has great shopping opportunities especially at Faneuil Hall Marketplace which has over 100 shops and pushcarts, as well as 50 restaurants, pubs and food vendors. Visitors can also take a scenic walk across the Charles Rivier on the Longfellow Bridge or hop on the “T” (subway) to Cambridge to sample some of the wonderful cafes and browse in its many bookshops or stroll through the Boston Common and take a ride on the Swan Boats in the Public Garden. A tour of the Boston Red Sox’ baseball park – Fenway Park – is also suggested or catch a game during the baseball season which runs from April to October.

Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

On the second day, this itinerary suggests heading north along the beautiful Massachusetts coastline towards Salem, made famous by the 1692 Salem Witch Trials, with its Victorian architecture and rich history spanning 400 years. Continue north through Manchester-By-the-Sea and Rockport, a haven for painters, and head to Portsmouth which is bursting with history and culture. A quick stop is suggested in New Castle, New Hampshire, where travellers can visit the Fort Constitution Historic Site, before continuing on to Ogunquit, Maine, meaning ‘beautiful place by the sea’. This itinerary recommends a night in opulent Kennebunkport, Maine, with its impressive mansions which have been transformed into inns.

Ogunquit, Maine

Leaving Kennebunkport, continue north to Old Orchard Beach to enjoy 11 kilometers of sandy beach and a charming pier before arriving in Portland, known for its abundance of galleries, shops, restaurants, lighthouses as well as the Arts District and Old Port historic district. This itinerary continues along the rugged Atlantic Coast with suggested stops in Bristol, Rockland and Camden where locals say ‘the mountains meet the sea’. Tonight’s recommended stop is Bar Harbor, Maine, which lies 124km north of Camden and travellers will pass through the scenic towns of Lincolnville and Blue Hill along the way.

Bar Harbor, Maine

On day four, it’s recommended to take time to explore Acadia National Park outside Bar Harbor, with its breathtaking mountains such as Cadillac Mountain, abundance of wildlife and the sound of crashing waves. Head inland to Bethel, a popular mountain village with plenty of outdoor activities for all seasons – skiing in Winter and hiking and biking in Summer. This itinerary suggests taking a full day to explore the White Mountains of New Hampshire which includes Mount Washington, the stunning natural landmark of Pinkham Notch and the Wildcat Mountain Ski Area, before travelling on to North Conway in the Mt. Washington Valley. Conway is home to a multitude of stores, art galleries, local crafts, restaurants, pubs and live entertainment – the prefect rest stop after a busy day exploring the mountains.

Acadia National Park, Maine

Continuing on through the White Mountains along the scenic Kancamagus Highway, the Albany Covered Bridge provides the perfect photo opportunity, as does Flume Bridge, which is also a covered bridge and is open to vehicles. Franconia Notch State Park offers plenty of hiking trails, aerial tramway and wildlife watching before arriving in Hanover, New Hampshire, home to Dartmouth College. On route, Woodstock, Vermont, is full of quintessential New England charm and should not be missed. Continue south to Londonderry – the gateway to the Green Mountains – for another restful sleep.

Paper Mill Bridge, Bennington, Maine

Day six starts with some exploration of Vermont’s Green Mountains National Forest. Route 7a travels through Manchester and Bennington with a plethora of picture-perfect covered bridges, eventually arriving in North Adams, Massachusetts for a lunch stop. After, it is suggested to continue to Stockbridge and visit the Norman Rockwell Museum to take in some original works by the famous illustrator and spend the night in one of the many beautiful hotels and inns the city has to offer.

Stockbridge, Massachusetts

This itinerary brings travellers back to the Connecticut coast to Westport with its impressive red brick buildings and stunning scenery – perfect for a picnic stop. The next recommended stop is Katharine Hepburn’s hometown of Old Saybrook which is filled with stunning architecture, lighthouses and the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center. Moving on to Mystic, made famous by the 1988 movie Mystic Pizza, visitors can enjoy quaint shops and a delicious seafood dinner before settling in for the night.

Mystic, Connecticut

On day eight, travel along Highway 1 to Rhode Island with stops suggested in Narragansett and Newport to visit the International Tennis Hall of Fame, before arriving in Cape Cod. This short 195km drive allows plenty of time for rest stops, photo opportunities and exploration as the itinerary recommends an overnight stay in the vibrant Cape Cod.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

On the final day of this exciting itinerary, the short 113km drive back to Boston allows visitors to check out one of the many beach towns of Cape Cod – whether it’s the pretty cottages of Orleans, the LGBTQ-friendly Provincetown, the world-famous Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket (accessible by ferry or small plane) or the hustle and bustle of Falmouth. On route to Boston from Cape Cod, a stop is recommended in Plymouth where the Pilgrims landed in 1920. Plimoth Plantation is a must-visit when in the area offering an interactive view of the life of American colonist. After a quick one hour drive, visitors will be back in the sprawling city of Boston and can stay for longer to experience this vibrant city, steeped in history.

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

To read the full itinerary, click here. Check out Brand USA’s website to access rights-free images and videos, the USA Discovery Program and more suggested roadtrip itineraries.

Sunway Holidays offer a starting package price from €2,335pp based on 2 adults sharing.

Including: Return flights from Ireland, Checked Baggage, Pre-assigned Seats, Car Hire with Pick up and Drop off at Boston Logan and Hotels throughout.

Sunway Quote Ref: IV1173288