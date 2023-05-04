Giant Trees and Ancient Forests in the Golden State with Brand USA!

We are back with another exciting itinerary from Brand USA and another chance to win a €50 One4All Voucher. This week, we’re visiting the Golden State on the Giant Trees and Ancient Forests itinerary!

We start in San Francisco, California, which is full of iconic experiences, and riding a cable car up and down its famous hilly streets is a must-do. Stop at Fisherman’s Wharf, where you can dine on seafood, see the famous sea lions at Pier 39, and visit attractions like Madame Tussauds Wax Museum and historic ships. Take a stroll up Telegraph Hill to the top of Coit Tower for panoramic views of the city and check out the winding Lombard Street. If you have time, join a free walking tour across the Golden Gate Bridge, or enjoy some ethnic cuisine in one of the city’s diverse neighbourhoods, like Chinatown, the largest outside of Asia.

A short drive north of the city, Muir Woods National Monument is home to an old-growth forest of coastal redwoods, some of which are between 600 and 800 years old and stand about 250 feet tall. There are dozens of trails to explore but try the six-mile hike through Pinchot Grove and Cathedral Grove for a truly magical experience. Extend your visit and head to Point Reyes National Seashore, where you can hike in the hills or along the beach and spot whales and harbour seals.

From San Francisco, head north through Northern California to Lassen Volcanic National Park, where boiling springs, steaming sulphur vents, and mud pots create a diverse landscape. Hike through the Devastated Area to see remnants of past eruptions and explore 150 miles of trails through lush forests and around crystal-clear lakes.

Follow the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail through ancient forests to Lake Tahoe, where you can hike or bike the many trails or simply take in the breath-taking scenery on the California/Nevada border. Then, travel through the High Sierra Nevada mountains to reach Yosemite National Park, where giant sequoia trees tower over waterfalls and granite cliffs like Half Dome and El Capitan. Visit Yosemite Village to see the Ansel Adams Gallery of landscape photography and the Yosemite Museum.

On your way back to San Francisco, take a ferry to Alcatraz Island to see the former federal penitentiary that is now part of the National Park Service, as well as marine wildlife, nesting seabirds, and historic buildings. Alternatively, visit the Presidio of San Francisco, a former U.S. Army military fort that is now a park in the Golden Gate Recreation Area with trails, restaurants, museums, and special events.

With so many incredible destinations to explore, this Northern California road trip is sure to be one for the books!

