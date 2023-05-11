Civil War Battlegrounds with Brand USA

Week Five of Brand USA’s brings us to District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania on a history-buffs perfect itinerary!

This itinerary takes us on a journey through some of the most significant Civil War sites in the United States. Starting in Washington, D.C., visit the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, where many soldiers from the Civil War are buried. Head to Manassas National Battlefield Park to see the site of two important battles, and then to Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, where four Civil War battles were fought. Richmond, Virginia, the capital of the Confederacy, was a key city in the war, and the Richmond National Battlefield Park commemorates the many battles fought there.

After Richmond, take a break from Civil War history to explore the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah National Park. Visit the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site to learn about civil rights activist Maggie L. Walker, the first African-American woman to charter a bank in the USA. Then, travel to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, site of the famous abolitionist uprising of 1859 led by John Brown.

Finally, visit Gettysburg National Military Park, site of the turning point for the Union in the Civil War, and the inspiration for Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Return to Washington, D.C., to explore more of the USA capital, including the African-American Civil War Memorial and Ford’s Theatre, where Lincoln was assassinated. This journey through history will take your customers to some of the most significant sites of the Civil War and the people who shaped America’s past.

