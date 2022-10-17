SEARCH
Zanzibar Named Best Beach in Africa

Zanzibar has been named the most popular beach destination in Africa in 2022 by the World Travel Awards beating a host of other popular places such as Cape Town and Sharm El Sheik in Egypt among others at an event held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

Zanzibar, known for its pristine beaches won this award for the second concurrent year, as Thanda Islands in the Indian Ocean won Africa’s Leading Luxury Island in 2022.

On a night of glitz and glamour, with top travel VIPs from 25 countries in attendance at the Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Tanzania emerged as Africa’s Leading Luxury Safari Lodge in 2022.

Topflight Kenya Mara Lion
Topflight Kenya Mara Sunset

Kenya however, topped off the evening by scooping the major title of Africa’s Leading Destination.

