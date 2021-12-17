Your Scandinavian Partner releases new itineraries

FIT & Group specialists Your Scandinavian Partner DMC has released its sample itineraries and prices for 2022.

Represented by Alan Sparling’s ASM Ireland, Your Scandinavian Partner DMC provides bespoke FIT & Group itineraries for Scandinavia & Finland.

Glass Igloo, Finland

husky sledding beneath the Northern Lights, Norway

“Scandinavia & Finland, commonly known as the Nordic countries, have become more and more popular with Irish travellers and we have put itineraries together to help the trade sell this region with confidence,” said Nanna Blaabjerg, owner of Your Scandinavian Partner.

Whether you have clients seeking experiences such as the Ice Hotel in Sweden, the amazing Glass Igloos in Finland, Husky Sledding under the Northern Lights in Norway or summer excursions to see the Fjords of Norway, Nanna can put bespoke itineraries together for FIT & Groups.

For inspiration, take a look at the many itineraries ASM Ireland have uploaded to their Agent Portal on www.asm-ireland.ie or feel free to contact Nanna or Alan directly.