SEARCH
HomeNewsYounger People Starting to Use Travel Agents
News

Younger People Starting to Use Travel Agents

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
6

A survey by Advantage Travel Partnership in the UK has found that the vast majority of travel agents are attracting new customers. It seems post-pandemic that people are seeing the advantage of removing complications, receiving immediate answers to their queries and saving hours of time.

The consortium found that 94% of travel agents are reporting an increase in new customers for 2022 and 63% are “optimistic” about the year ahead. 

Of the 94% seeing an increase in new customers, 30% reported new clients fell into the 35-44-year-old age bracket, with 33% of new customers aged between 45-54 and 15% over 60. 

”It’s our mission to dispel the myths around travel agents – that they are only for the older generation, that they are more expensive, that the role is outdated – and instead show their value to travellers to ensure peace of mind when planning their holiday. It’s clear that many people still see the invaluable role they play in getting away,” said Advantage chief executive Julia Lo Bue.

Similar reports are breaking in the US; Virtuoso, a travel network with more than 20,000 advisors globally, has seen a 50% increase in demand in the last year alone with millennials and Gen Xers being the fastest growing portion of new clients, according to the New York Post.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleEtihad Launches Exclusive Seat Sale to Celebrate 15 Years in Ireland

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie