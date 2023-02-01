SEARCH
HomeNewsYou Can Now Travel Directly From JFK Airport To New York’s Grand...
News

You Can Now Travel Directly From JFK Airport To New York’s Grand Central

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

There’s great news this week for travellers flying into or out of NYC’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), whether they be daily commuters or flying in domestically or internationally.

A direct MTA rail service connecting JFK with New York’s Grand Central Station in Manhattan has opened, making rail trips from JFK airport in Queens to the centrally-located Midtown East train station a seamless connection for the first time.

The Grand Central Madison terminal opened on Wednesday beneath Grand Central Terminal, a 700,000-square-foot, two-level concourse with four passenger platforms and eight tracks.

The service between Grand Central Madison terminal and the Jamaica station in Queens is operated by the Long Island Railroad (LIRR). The busiest train line in Northern America.

While previously, the only direct rail service option between JFK and Manhattan was from Penn Station (on the Westside), the new Grand Madison Central station offers direct service between JFK and East Midtown, offering commuters and other travellers a more convenient option.

The potential benefits of the new route include saving over 160,000 passengers per day as much as 40 minutes on their trips, increasing train capacity to and from Manhattan by 50% according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) project webpage.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Royal Caribbean Premieres ‘Making an Icon: Creating Surfside’

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie