You Can Now Take a Cruise Inspired by the Thriller Gone Girl 

Gillian Flynn the author of the runaway hit thriller ‘Gone Girl’ recently gave fans of the domestic mystery the chance to revisit the novel while cruising along the high seas.

Describing it as a ”killer opportunity”, Ms Flynn announced the September cruise to honour the book’s 10-year anniversary.

The cruise, which is part of Avalon Waterways’ Storyteller Series, travelled along the Danube River from Budapest to Vienna. Ms Flynn was aboard the ship, signing books and sitting down for Q&As with the ship’s 150 fans.

“It’s a killer opportunity to spend a week sailing on a Suite Ship with the ‘Killer Queen,'” the description on the tour company’s website read.

Apparently, this sort of author cruise is the kind of thing Avalon specializes in. Its “Storyteller Series” also advertises a “Sex & the City of Lights” cruise with Candace Bushnell and a “Wild & Whimsy on the Water” cruise with Cheryl Strayed.

Gone Girl was adapted for the screen in 2014 by director David Fincher. The production, which was just as disquieting as the novel, stars Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.