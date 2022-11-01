Yosemite Ends its Reservation System in Time for Leaf-Peeping Season

The Yosemite National Park temporary peak hours reservations system ended on 30th September. This means that travellers can now enter the park without making an advance reservation between 6 am and 4 pm. Autumn is a perfect time to visit and experience everything Yosemite offers, whether you’re a first-time visitor or know Yosemite like the back of your hand.

Right around the autumn equinox Yosemite Mariposa County spins into a lower gear. Peak Yosemite National Park visitation has passed, vehicle traffic lightens and animal traffic heightens and hiking trails are far less travelled. Autumn is known by Yosemite insiders as the prime time to be outside, and in this cooler, peaceful season Yosemite Mariposa County trails hold best-of-year appeal.

Glacier Point

Those visiting Mariposa County must make at least one full-day visit to Yosemite Valley. Here travellers will find some of the best hikes including the Valley Loop Trail perfect for those wanting to capture Big Leaf maples providing a bright yellow canopy on camera. Many of the most famous trails start in Yosemite Valley and rise steeply up out of the valley from the renowned Mist Trail to the Upper Yosemite Falls Trail offering stunning views of the Valley. Due to cooler temperatures, Yosemite Valley fills with rock climbers during the autumn months. Whilst in the Valley it is worth taking time to stop beneath El Capitan and try to spot the climbers. Cap off the day at Glacier Point via Glacier Point Road for the famous sunset view to witness the red and orange light reflected across Half Dome.

