Wynn Win for Pooches at Encore Las Vegas

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas is extending its level of luxury service to canine clientele with the launch of a new dog-friendly resort program. Guests of Encore can now enjoy their stay in any room or suite with up to two furry friends, and indulge in exclusive amenities that meet the needs of this new breed of resort VIPs – Very Important Puppies.

The pampering begins at check-in with a complimentary doggy bag of welcome gifts that includes a fetching Wynn-logoed neckerchief, fun toy for playtime, and an all-natural dog treat.

To keep puppy busy and feel more at home during times the owner may be occupied, guests can work with Encore’s Concierge team to arrange a schedule of dog walking or sitting services.

Deluxe Doggy Dining

Bone Appetite, the new room service doggy dining menu, elevates canine cuisine to an artform. In addition to a selection of snacks and dessert, guests can choose from several meat, fish, and vegetable dishes to satisfy discerning puppy palettes.

Highlights include the Best In Show, with lamb, steamed potatoes, and squash; Healthy Bites, with seared salmon, green beans, and brown rice; and the Puppy Patty, with Black Angus beef, broccoli, and farro.

And yes, there’s even a range of doggy clothing and accessories – all available for purchase exclusively at the resort.

There’s leashes, collars, blankets and bowls, but if you want to get really extravagant (and in Vegas, who doesn’t?) there’s doggie tee pees, a champagne bottle chew toy and a puppy-sized Wynn Resorts signature robe that is an exact replica of its human-sized version.