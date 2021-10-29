WWTC reveals Saudi Arabia as the location for 22nd Global Summit

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced that its next Global Summit will take place in Saudi Arabia.

The event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will follow the next Global Summit which is taking place in Manila, the Philippines from 14-16 March 2022.

The Global Summit is one of the world’s biggest travel trade events. Saudi Arabia has been famed for leading a new global approach to ‘redesign tourism’ as the travel industry continues to recover post-pandemic.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said:

“Since the very beginning when the pandemic brought international travel to an almost complete standstill, Saudi Arabia has shown its total commitment to our sector, ensuring it has remained at the forefront of the global agenda.

“It has been instrumental in leading the recovery of a sector which is critical to economies, jobs and livelihoods around the world.

“For that, we are grateful and want to recognise their incredible efforts by bringing the Global Travel & Tourism sector to the Kingdom next year.”