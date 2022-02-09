WWTC predicts strong US tourism rebound for 2022

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has predicted the United States tourism sector will strongly rebound this year.

Without further impact from Covid-19, the sector could make a $2 trillion GDP contribution, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 6.2%.

Julia Simpson, “WTTC chief executive, Our latest forecast shows the recovery significantly picking up this year as infection rates subside and travellers continue benefitting from the protection offered by the vaccine and boosters,

“As travel restrictions ease and consumer confidence return, we expect a welcome release of pent-up tourism demand.”

This follows steady gains in the sector during 2021 and signals the welcome comeback of a strong tourism sector.

“The good news is our outlook delivers a clear message: If the right conditions exist, the tourism sector can rebound to deliver economic and employment benefits we have not seen since before the pandemic,” said Simpson.

The WTTC is also predicting employment in the sector could also surpass pre-pandemic levels, reaching nearly 16.8 million jobs.