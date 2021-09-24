News

WWTC Announces Net-Zero Roadmap For Travel Sector

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is set to launch a net-zero roadmap for the travel sector to support the industry in combating climate change.

It will also release social and environmental research data, which will be produced across the entire sector and will continuously be updated as emissions targets are achieved.

According to the WTTC, these “vital pieces of work” represent the organisation’s biggest deliverables in the sector’s aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President, added ”The launch of our Net Zero Roadmap for the Travel & Tourism sector and development of sector-wide data to measure our success are major steps to show how Travel & Tourism is playing its part in addressing climate change.”

“As a sector, we are aware that not all industries can achieve such goals at the same time, which is why our Net Zero Roadmap will be so critical.”

The Net Zero Roadmap will include a “status quo overview” of climate actions taken by the travel and tourism sector and action frameworks for specific industries to help expedite climate commitments and emissions reduction.

The roadmap will be officially unveiled at the COP26 Conference in November.

