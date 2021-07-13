News

WTTC to Ramp Up Fight Against Human Trafficking

WTTC to Ramp Up Fight Against Human Trafficking

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and anti-trafficking organisation It’s a Penalty have joined forces to raise awareness on human trafficking and collaborate to advance the fight to put an end to this global crime. 

The global tourism body and It’s a Penalty (IAP), an organisation which aims to prevent abuse, exploitation and human trafficking worldwide, signed a ‘memorandum of understanding’ (MoU), highlighting the opportunity of the international Travel & Tourism community to proactively address human trafficking and develop best practices to eradicate it.

The strategic partnership will see collaboration not just between WTTC and IAP, but also with WTTC’s Members and IAP partner NGO’s who work with victims and survivors.

WTTC and IAP will work closely together on major research projects which leverage their respective areas of expertise, to produce and promote best practice and protocols.

WTTC and IAP will support each other to drive forward this important agenda by contributing to each other’s insight pieces, as well as sharing instructive videos and resources.

Virginia Messina, Senior Vice President WTTC: “We are excited to enter this partnership with It’s a Penalty to broaden the scope of both our organisations’ knowledge and influence on the incredibly important subject of human trafficking.

“We believe that together we will be able to share our collective expertise and continue to shed light and awareness on the horrors of human trafficking. Travel & Tourism can play a proactive, and meaningful role in addressing this global crime. 

“Together, we can build on our collective resources and share knowledge so we can work to eradicate this inhumane practice.”

Sarah de Carvalho, CEO, It’s a Penalty said: “It’s a Penalty is delighted to be partnering with WTTC to combat abuse, exploitation and human trafficking. 

“IAP commends WTTC’s global taskforce to help prevent and combat human trafficking. We believe that the platform, partnership and strategic collaboration with WTTC and the travel and tourism industry are essential in order to achieve incredible impact.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Tip Tuesday: Michelle Ryan from Royal Caribbean

Allie SheehanJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Adds Knock-Bergamo Route to Winter Schedule

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Registration Now Open for in-Person Brand USA Travel Week Europe 2021 in October

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Air Services to Double at Shannon Airport

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Europcar Chief says Car Rental Prices due to Vehicle Shortage

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

The EU Digital Covid Certificate: What You Need to Know

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Travel Tech Firm Bookaway Secures €39m Funding

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Hotelbeds in New Partnership with Sala Hospitality Group

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Turismo Lanzarote

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn