WTTC to Ramp Up Fight Against Human Trafficking

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and anti-trafficking organisation It’s a Penalty have joined forces to raise awareness on human trafficking and collaborate to advance the fight to put an end to this global crime.

The global tourism body and It’s a Penalty (IAP), an organisation which aims to prevent abuse, exploitation and human trafficking worldwide, signed a ‘memorandum of understanding’ (MoU), highlighting the opportunity of the international Travel & Tourism community to proactively address human trafficking and develop best practices to eradicate it.

The strategic partnership will see collaboration not just between WTTC and IAP, but also with WTTC’s Members and IAP partner NGO’s who work with victims and survivors.

WTTC and IAP will work closely together on major research projects which leverage their respective areas of expertise, to produce and promote best practice and protocols.

WTTC and IAP will support each other to drive forward this important agenda by contributing to each other’s insight pieces, as well as sharing instructive videos and resources.

Virginia Messina, Senior Vice President WTTC: “We are excited to enter this partnership with It’s a Penalty to broaden the scope of both our organisations’ knowledge and influence on the incredibly important subject of human trafficking.

“We believe that together we will be able to share our collective expertise and continue to shed light and awareness on the horrors of human trafficking. Travel & Tourism can play a proactive, and meaningful role in addressing this global crime.

“Together, we can build on our collective resources and share knowledge so we can work to eradicate this inhumane practice.”

Sarah de Carvalho, CEO, It’s a Penalty said: “It’s a Penalty is delighted to be partnering with WTTC to combat abuse, exploitation and human trafficking.

“IAP commends WTTC’s global taskforce to help prevent and combat human trafficking. We believe that the platform, partnership and strategic collaboration with WTTC and the travel and tourism industry are essential in order to achieve incredible impact.”