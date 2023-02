The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has expressed its sympathy and condolences to those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

In a statement, the WTTC said: “The thoughts of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), and its Members are with those who have been affected by the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria which has taken so many lives, and devastated hundreds of families.

“We send our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of all those affected.”