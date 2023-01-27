SEARCH
WTTC Expects ‘Significant Bounce Back’ for Global Tourism in 2023

The head of the World Travel and Tourism Council has said 2023 will show a “significant bounce back” for the global tourism industry.

On top of a report, this week, in conjunction with Trip.com and Deloitte showing more passengers are seeking sustainable travel options, the WTTC said 86% of holiday travellers plan to spend the same or more on international travel this year – with US travellers spending the most. This is the global cost of living crisis.

Julia Simpson, WTTC president and chief executive, said: “The demand for travel is now stronger than ever and our report shows that this year we will see a significant bounce back. 2023 is set to be a very strong year for Travel & Tourism.

WTTC president and chief executive, Julia Simpson

Scott Rosenberger, Global Transportation, Hospitality & Services Sector leader, Deloitte Global:
“Travel is rebounding from the pandemic while innovating and meeting the demands of more modern alternative travel-types, sustainable travel, luxury travel, and much more,” said Deloitte’s Scott Rosenberger.

“Even the rise in inflation-driven financial concerns is not slowing the pace; incredibly travel is being prioritised and flexible/remote work arrangements are creating new opportunities.”

Trip.com chief executive Jane Sun said: “I’m optimistic about the positive momentum for the global resumption and growth of travel in 2023, primarily driven by mainland Chinese consumers, which will help accelerate worldwide recovery and development.”“Travel & Tourism is a powerful force in driving the global economy, creating jobs, stimulating economic growth, and lifting communities out of poverty.”


Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
