WTTC Expects ‘Significant Bounce Back’ for Global Tourism in 2023

The head of the World Travel and Tourism Council has said 2023 will show a “significant bounce back” for the global tourism industry.

On top of a report, this week, in conjunction with Trip.com and Deloitte showing more passengers are seeking sustainable travel options, the WTTC said 86% of holiday travellers plan to spend the same or more on international travel this year – with US travellers spending the most. This is the global cost of living crisis.

Julia Simpson, WTTC president and chief executive, said: “The demand for travel is now stronger than ever and our report shows that this year we will see a significant bounce back. 2023 is set to be a very strong year for Travel & Tourism.“

WTTC president and chief executive, Julia Simpson

Scott Rosenberger, Global Transportation, Hospitality & Services Sector leader, Deloitte Global:

“Travel is rebounding from the pandemic while innovating and meeting the demands of more modern alternative travel-types, sustainable travel, luxury travel, and much more,” said Deloitte’s Scott Rosenberger.

“Even the rise in inflation-driven financial concerns is not slowing the pace; incredibly travel is being prioritised and flexible/remote work arrangements are creating new opportunities.”

Trip.com chief executive Jane Sun said: “I’m optimistic about the positive momentum for the global resumption and growth of travel in 2023, primarily driven by mainland Chinese consumers, which will help accelerate worldwide recovery and development.”“Travel & Tourism is a powerful force in driving the global economy, creating jobs, stimulating economic growth, and lifting communities out of poverty.”



