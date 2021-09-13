WTM London Releases Sneak Peek of 2021 Programme

WTM London has released details of the main live events that will take place at on the WTM Global Stage at ExCeL London from 1–3 November 2021.

Findings from the official WTM London Industry Report will be revealed, giving delegates inside information on what the industry and UK holidaymakers are thinking about, what’s important to them and where they want to travel next year and beyond.

Market research company Euromonitor International is also set to reveal their new Innovation report, an annual highlight for all visitor types to learn from and enjoy.

Aviation sessions, organised by WTM’s aviation expert, John Strickland will take-off on the Global Stage. “WTM’s BIG Airline Session” focuses on the state of play, the challenges and the outlook for the sector which is still in deep crisis due to the COVID pandemic.

The airline CEO interview takes place straight after, with leading industry executives discussing how they are managing the crisis; how they are helping customer confidence return and their vision for the future.

Focus on China and Saudi Arabia

Two key destinations will take centre stage at WTM with the WTM China Forum organised by China Travel Online, looking at China’s recovery and reopening, market trends and key factors to attract Chinese visitors.

It will be followed by two sessions on up and coming destination Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Vision and Saudi Giga Projects Put Sustainability First.

Responsible Tourism Awards

A fundamental part of WTM London will be the Responsible Tourism session and Awards.

The UNWTO, WTTC & WTM Ministers’ Summit will return for 2021, entitled – Investing in Tourism’s Sustainable Future.

The Summit will unite tourism ministers, sector leaders and top thinkers and examine tourism’s sustainable future and the essential role targeted ‘green investments’ will play in achieving this.

Other key topics and unmissable sessions around Travel Agents, Brexit and the future of the travel industry workforce will also take place to round-off the three days of top quality content.

Charlotte Alderslade, Conference and Seminar Manager, WTM Portfolio commented: “With pent-up demand for 2022, it’s crucial to ensure travel providers and destinations are one step ahead when it comes to planning for the future, so this year we have a real an emphasis on research, trends and the future of travel.

“We’re extremely excited to reunite with the industry as well as welcoming some top CEO’s and C-level speakers to our sessions, with the likes of ABTA, Expedia, TUI and BBC already on-board for 2021. WTM London is the ideal platform to present this thought provoking and top quality educational content to help get destinations and companies back on track.”