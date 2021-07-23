WTM London Opens Registration for Hybrid Event

Registration has opened for WTM London, which in 2021 will run both a live and virtual event. The in-person event will take place at the ExCel, London between 1-3 November followed by a virtual event the week after from 8-9 November.

To access the in-person event you will need to pre-register as no on-site registration will take place.

The physical show will be open from 10am t0 6pm for the first two days and until 5pm on the third.

The virtual event will run from 7am to 10pm every day to take account of its global audience in different time zones.