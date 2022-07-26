World’s Apart – MSC Cruises to launch MSC World Europa in December 2022

MSC Cruises’ MSC World Europa Set for Service in December

MSC Cruises will launch its most innovative, most environmentally advanced and most exciting ship to-date: MSC World Europa. She will officially welcome guests in December 2022 and will spend her inaugural season in the Arabian Gulf region.

She is the first from the World Class prototype, spanning 22 decks, 47 metres wide, with 2,626 cabins and boasting more than 40,000m of public space including The Promenade. This is 104-metres long and opens out onto the aft of the ship with breath-taking sea views with entertainment and al-fresco dining space and home to The Venom Drop @ The Spiral spanning 11 decks – the longest dry slide at sea at 74 metres. Connected to this is the indoor promenade is the World Galleria spanning 2,214m to browse and enjoy the various lined bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques.

Savour the World Onboard MSC World Europa

Guests can “Savour the World” with 33 restaurants, bars and lounges each with its own distinct style and ambience. The ship will offer a spectacular range of 13 restaurants, including 6 specialty restaurants with two brand new concepts for MSC Cruises including Chef’s Garden Kitchen with a hydroponic garden at sea where micro herbs, salads and garnishes are grown and harvested on board; and La Pescaderia, a signature Mediterranean fish restaurant. Guests will also find MSC Cruises signature favourites including the Butcher’s Cut, an American-style steakhouse, Latin American street food-inspired Hola! Tacos & Cantina, Kaito Teppanyaki and Sushi bar.

There are 7 brand new bar and café concepts including the line’s first onboard microbrewery, a new gin bar, a new cool and edgy cocktail bar and much more!

Futuristic MSC Yacht Club Onboard MSC World Europa

MSC World Europa will feature an enlarged and the most luxurious MSC Yacht Club yet offering unparalleled levels of comfort and a totally reimagined sundeck, set over 1,700m2 of private outdoor space across two decks. Two brand-new ultra-spacious Owner-Suites join the exclusive ‘ship within a ship’ concept with key-card access exclusively– not seen anywhere else in the MSC Cruises fleet.

Entertainment for all Ages

Onboard, enjoy a host of different venues that include grand-scale theatre productions, immersive performances in the aft lounge, interactive family entertainment in the Luna Park Arena, authentic Bohemian street theatre around the ship. On top of that let your hair down at the roller-disco or let your inner child free with the bumper cars. Highlights include:

Panorama Lounge at the aft of the ship will offer immersive and flamboyant entertainment

The stylish 1,153 seat World Theatre will host original productions each night of the cruise

The versatile Luna Park Arena is a new multifunctional entertainment venue that will host movies, game shows, kids’ activities and different themed parties.

Family Offering Onboard MSC World Europa

MSC Cruises’ largest ever kids’ area spans over 766m across seven distinct spaces with 7 rooms dedicated to different age groups from 0 to 17 years old developed in collaboration with LEGO® and Chicco®. Entertainment for children and teenagers will be even more varied with original game and talent show formats that will be created for The Studio, Luna Park Arena and the World Theatre. There will be more than 100 hours of live entertainment on offer, including high-tech games, LEGO® adventures and much more.

Thanks to the extended opening hours of the Kids Club and Teens Club, accompanied by youth staff, youngsters will also be able to enjoy other attractions of MSC World Europa, including bumper cars, the dry slide and the virtual room.

Relax and Unwind with a Wellness Escape

With 7 swimming pools and 13 whirlpools located in distinct parts of the ship, there is one to suit everyone:

Brand-new tranquil Zen Pool area at the aft of the ship – this ultra-chic adult-only area features two pools, solarium and shady lounge area from deck 18 for spectacular sea views

The MSC Yacht Club with its extensive double-deck sundeck, private pool and whirlpool

The Aquapark on deck 20, the largest in the fleet, features a kids’ pool and slides for all the family

La Plage – the main pool is the place to be for those looking for fun and entertainment with an incredible 3,474m pool deck area complete with different levels for sunbathing

The Botanic Garden Pool with retractable roof, tropical bar and area for lounging

Itineraries Starting in the Gulf then Moving to the Med

MSC World Europa will spend her inaugural season in the Gulf giving guests the ultimate winter cruise experience. Her season will commence on 20 December with a special 4-night sailing from Doha in Qatar to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

MSC World Europa will then offer 7-night cruises from Dubai to the nearby modern metropolis of Abu Dhabi, on to Sir Bani Yas Island, where guests will have a chance to discover an exotic array of wildlife or bask in the warm sun on the immaculate beaches, all exclusive to MSC Cruises on the days which the ships call. Her programme in the Gulf has been enriched with calls in the port of Dammam, Saudi Arabia, visiting Al Ahsa oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The ship also calls Doha, the futuristic capital of Qatar, before returning to Dubai with an overnight in the city to discover all the marvels it has to offer.

Departing Dubai on 25 March 2023, MSC World Europa will head to the Mediterranean Sea. In summer 2023, she will offer 7-night cruises calling the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona and Marseille.

MSC World Europa Sets New Standard for Sustainability

LNG-powered MSC World Europa will become first contemporary cruise vessel to incorporate fuel cell technology that has the potential to deliver significant CO2 emission reductions. MSC Cruises’ newest vessel will also feature an additional range of solutions to help minimise her impact on the air and marine environments. In addition, this ship is to become the world’s largest LNG powered cruise ship and 20 in MSC Cruises’ fleet when she enters service at the end of 2022.Find out more about MSC Cruises’ newest ship here.