Worldchoice Ireland Announces Updated Conference Details for 2022

Due to the continuing Ukrainian Refugee crisis, Worldchoice has made a change of venue for the 2022 conference.

The event will now take place at the recently refurbished Fairways Hotel Dundalk on Saturday the 5th November 2022.

”The conference gives us all the opportunity to further strengthen our commercial relationships, gain insight from our esteemed speakers and enjoy the company of our fellow industry colleagues over dinner. As always the success of the conference is attributed to the members and our valued trade partners’ attendance and engagement” said Carol Anne O’Neill. Commercial Manager Worldchoice Ireland.

The format of the day will be similar to previous years with a business session in the morning including a guest speaker and presentations, followed by a trade partner speed dating session in the afternoon from 13.45 – 17.15 Hrs. All sessions are open to all delegates . The day will conclude with Dinner and a band, so everybody- make sure to dress up and wear your dancing shoes!

Conference Programme

09.30 – 10.00 Opening Address

10.00 – 11.15 Guest Speaker

11.15 – 11.30 Tea/Coffee

11.30 – 12.45 Business Session/Presentations

12.45 – 13.45 Lunch

13.45 – 15.15 Trade Partner Speed Dating

15.15 – 15.30 Tea / Coffee

15.30 – 17.15 Trade Partner Speed Dating

19.00 – 20.00 Drinks Reception

20.00 – 22.00 Gala Dinner

22.00 – Late Entertainment