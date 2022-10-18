Worldchoice Announces Headline Sponsor and Keynote Speaker for 2022 Conference

With less than 3 weeks to go, Worldchoice has announced that the headline sponsor of its 2022 Conference is The iNUA Collection.

Christian Schmelter, Group Director of Corporate & MICE Sales said: ”The iNUA Collection is delighted to partner with Worldchoice for their annual conference. As Ireland’s largest regional hotel group, The iNUA Collection includes beautiful 4 and 5 Star Hotels, from the luxurious Muckross Park Hotel & Spa in Killarney Co. Kerry to the intimate Hibernian Hotel, a boutique property located in the heart of Kilkenny city. Our Radisson Blu Hotels are located in Cork, Limerick, Athlone, and Sligo along with the Tullamore Court Hotel, Hillgrove Hotel Monaghan, Dublin One Hotel and The Fairways Hotel Dundalk, where we will host this year’s Worldchoice Conference.”

Carol Anne O’Neill said, “The theme of this year’s event is “Making a Difference” and our keynote speaker is Alf Dunbar, one of the top performance coaches within the customer service and leadership industry. Originally from Aberdeen in Scotland Alf is the creator and founder of the highly successful customer service coaching program ‘You Are The Difference’, which is currently being used by a wide range of retail and business organisations around the world.

In the mid-1990s, Alf was the franchisee of a retail business struggling to survive. Faced with ever-mounting debt and the real prospect of losing the business he set out to develop a new way forward in terms of customer service and management to turn the business around. The result was the creation of his unique customer service and leadership coaching programme “You Are The Difference”.

Today he speaks at more than 100 coaching sessions, seminars, and conference events a year for a large variety of companies in the UK, Ireland, Europe, Canada, and America. Since its inception in 2000 “You Are the Difference” has received praise from all levels within the customer service industry for its simple and effective message and the results it can achieve.