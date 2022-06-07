World Travel Market Back in London in 2022

The World Travel Market exhibition is back this year in London, 07-09 November 2022.

Seminars will run throughout WTM London, with a programme which continues to develop towards the time of the event.

There promises to be first-hand insight from key industry figures regarding the transformation of the global tourism industry. This is an event which includes C-suite speakers across twelve travel sectors.

There are free promotional materials available to download on the WTM London website, if you want to join in the discussion and grow your travel network.

Visit wtm.com to register or for more details.