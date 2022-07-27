World Travel Awards to Host Europe Gala Ceremony 2022 at Hilton Mallorca Galatzo

World Travel Awards (WTA) will host its Europe Gala Ceremony 2022 at Hilton Mallorca Galatzo, Spain. The leading travel industry figureheads and decision-makers from across the continent will attend the red-carpet gala reception on 1 October 2022.

Voting for WTA’s Europe categories runs until midnight on 8 August. Votes can be cast by travel professionals, media and tourism consumers, with the nominee gaining the most votes in each category announced as the World Travel Awards winner at the red-carpet Europe Gala Ceremony 2022 hosted by Mallorca.

The newly-opened 208-room Hilton Mallorca Galatzo is the latest hotel to join Hilton’s growing portfolio of properties in Spain. Set out over 50,000sqm of gardens with stunning Balearic views, the property has three swimming pools, two pool bars, plus a variety of culinary options and a 1,500sqm spa and wellness centre.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, said: “We are honoured to host our Europe Gala Ceremony 2022 at the magnificent Hilton Mallorca Galatzo, and what will also mark our first ceremony to be held in the beautiful Balearic Islands.”

Hilton Mallorca Galatzo is ideal for to access many of Mallorca’s best attractions, including the beaches of Paguera, whilst world-class golf courses such as Santa Ponsa and T Golf, Mallorca’s capital city Palma and Palma de Mallorca Airport are all nearby.