World Travel Awards: European Winners

Greece and Portugal were the big winners in Europe at this year’s World Travel Awards, the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism.

Greece was voted Europe’s Leading Destination. The Algarve got the nod as Europe’s Leading Beach Destination while the Azores were voted Europe’s Leading Adventure Destination.

Turismo de Portugal won the coveted Tourist Board award, while Portugal and Spain shared the Europe’s Responsible Tourism Award for Dark Sky Alqueva.

Russia also fared well, with Moscow winning the award for Europe’s Leading City Destination and St Petersburg awarded the title of Europe’s Leading City Break Destination.

The relatively unknown Georgian city of Batumi was voted Europe’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination.

Hospitality

The Çırağan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul was voted Europe’s Leading Hotel while the Best European Resort title was nabbed by the Forte Village Resort in Sardinia.

Sardinia had another winner too: The Pullman Timi Ama was recognised as Europe’s Leading Family & Wellness Resort, while Palazzo Fiuggi, a cutting-edge medical retreat in the medieval town of Fiuggi, east of Rome, won Europe’s Leading New Hotel.

The New Resort category was won by One & Only Portonovi, on Montenegro’s Adriatic coast.

Sani Resort in Greece claimed ‘Europe’s Leading Family Resort’.

Aviation

British Airways won Europe’s Leading Airline as well as top spot in the First Class category. Air France was voted Best Business Class, while Lufthansa got the nod for the Best Economy Class.

Zurich Airport won Europe’s Leading Airport.

Irish Winners

Ireland had two winners in the main European section. The Convention Centre in Dublin was voted Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre while the Jameson Distillery Bow St picked up the gong for Europe’s Leading Distillery Tour.

In the Irish category, there were wins for Cassidy Travel (Ireland’s Leading Online Travel Agency) and Abbey Travel (Ireland’s Leading Travel Agency)

The full list of winners is here.