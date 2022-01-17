World Ski Awards reveals top global ski brands

World Ski Awards has unveiled the winners of its 9th annual programme.

Verbier, Switzerland was the top winner, claiming double for its World Best Ski Resort and World’s Best Ski Resort.

Chalet Zermatt Peak, sitting in Matterhorn, claimed ‘World’s Best Ski Chalet’, whilst Austria’s Aurelio Lech won ‘World’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel’.

The latest arrival on Japan’s luxury ski hospitality scene, The Vale Rusutsu, took ‘World’s Best New Ski Hotel’. Meanwhile, the opulence of Chalet Face à Face, Val d’Isère, was acknowledged with the newcomer accolade for ‘World’s Best New Ski Chalet’.

Switzerland’s LAAX, home to the world’s largest halfpipe, was named ‘World’s Best Freestyle Resort’. Ski Dubai picked up ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort’.

Sion Rapson, Managing Director, World Ski Awards, says: “Our winners represent the very best of the global ski tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them. The 9th annual World Ski Awards programme received a record number of votes from ski consumers across the world. This shows that the appetite for ski tourism has never been stronger and bodes well as the global recovery gathers momentum.”

Launched in 2013, World Ski Awards aims to drive up standards within the ski tourism industry by rewarding the organisations that are leaders in their field.

Awards were also announced on a country level, featuring the best resorts and hospitality providers from the world’s leading ski tourism destinations. For a full list of winners visit here.