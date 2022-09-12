World Leaders Told to Fly Commercial for Queen’s Funeral

Dignitaries and heads of state travelling to the Queen’s funeral have been requested to fly commercial.

The Foreign Office said Heathrow airport will not allow private jets, according to government documents.

It is suggested that less busy airports are used for private jets where necessary.

Helicopter travel is also ruled out for heads of state ‘due to the number of flights operating at this time.’

Amongst the attendees expected are US President Joe Biden, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Up to 750,000 people are expected to come to London for the state funeral on Monday 19 September, which will be a national bank holiday.