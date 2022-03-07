Wonder of the Seas welcomes first guests

Wonder of the Seas welcomed its first-ever guests as it set sail on March 4th.

The world’s largest cruise ship had its inaugural sailing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Wonder is sailing 7-night Caribbean cruises until April 2022, before heading to Barcelona, Spain, and Rome for the summer season.

After her summer season, Wonder returns to Florida to offer year-round sailings in November 2022, when she sails from Port Canaveral.

New Favourites