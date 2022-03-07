Wonder of the Seas welcomes first guests

Wonder of the Seas welcomed its first-ever guests as it set sail on March 4th.
The world’s largest cruise ship had its inaugural sailing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Wonder is sailing 7-night Caribbean cruises until April 2022, before heading to Barcelona, Spain, and Rome for the summer season.
After her summer season, Wonder returns to Florida to offer year-round sailings in November 2022, when she sails from Port Canaveral.
New Favourites
- Suite Class Neighbourhood – The eighth neighbourhood offers Royal Suite Class guests an elevated Suite Sun Deck in a new location, complete with a plunge pool, bar and plenty of loungers and nooks to kick back; along with favourites such as Coastal Kitchen, the private restaurant, and the Suite Lounge.
- Wonder Playscape – At the Wonder playscape there is an underwater-themed play area, climbing walls, games and an interactive mural activated by touch.
- The Vue – this new cantilevered bar offers panoramic ocean views from high above on the pool deck all day, and after sunset, it shines bright with a colourful mosaic canopy overhead.
- Pool deck experience – The Lime & Coconut is at the centre of the Caribbean vibes, with two poolside bars and live music; while the trio of high-speed waterslides, The Perfect Storm, and kids aqua park Splashaway Bay, keep the young entertained. Casitas, in-pool loungers and more make for a variety of great places to kickback.