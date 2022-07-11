SEARCH
News

Wizz Air to Reduce Summer Flight Schedule

By Emer Roche
Low-cost European carrier Wizz Air has said it will cut its summer flight programme due to chaos at a multitude of airports.

The Hungarian airline – which flies out of Belfast to Kaunus and Vilnius in Lithuania and Katowice in Poland – said it would reduce its capacity by a further 5% as part of a strategy to avoid delays and cancellations.

It is unclear if the Belfast routes are part of the 5% reduction.

Heathrow Airport, in London, warned in a separate statement today that it would ask airlines to cancel more flights this summer if existing reductions to schedules don’t meet expectations.

The airport stated that service levels have “not been acceptable”, with passengers dealing with long security queues and check-in issues as well as sluggish baggage handling.

Similar problems were also seen in Dublin Airport throughout June, resulting in some travellers missing their flights due to long delays and poor communication.

Wizz Air said: “To be able to avoid cancellations and secure a more punctual operation to our customers, we have further improved the agility and resilience of our network including adjusting schedules where we have seen a higher occurrence of issues.”

