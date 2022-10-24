SEARCH
Wizz Air Mulling Long Haul Expansion From UK

By Geoff Percival
Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air is, reportedly, considering expanding into long haul services with flights from the UK to Asia and the Middle East.

According to the Financial Times, Wizz – one of the rising names on the European budget airline scene and an increasing challenger to the likes of Ryanair and EasyJet – could fly non-stop from London to the UAE, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The airline would also consider using its Wizz Air Abu Dhabi joint-venture as a link to further afield, but it is understood it is only looking at eastern long haul destinations and is not considering any transatlantic services.

