Wizz Air Launches ‘She Can Fly’ Female Pilot Training Course as Part of Gender Equality Drive

Wizz Air has launched a new career training programme called ‘She Can Fly’, aimed at women looking to become commercial pilots.

The new programme – officially launched to coincide with International Women’s Day last week – forms part of Wizz’s wider Wizz Air Pilot Academy, which is already ranked as one of the top training programmes for pilots seeking commercial licences.

Some 150 of Wizz Air’s current pilot roster graduated from the academy, which only launched 6 years ago.

Through the ‘She Can Fly’ programme, Wizz is looking to increase the number of female pilots in the industry. Currently, only around 5% of commercial pilots, globally, are female.

Wizz will offer more than 20 pilot places per year to female graduates.

Attila Tóvári, head of ATO training at Wizz Air said: “With this comprehensive training and financial assistance programme, we are determined to empower aspiring female pilots to follow their dreams and break down gender barriers in the aviation industry. Only 5% of the world’s commercial pilots are women, however we believe it is time for that to change. The “She Can Fly” programme is designed to give aspiring female pilots the opportunity to pursue their passion for aviation and achieve their career goals without financial barriers.”