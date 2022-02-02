Wizz Air launches new car rental reward scheme

Wizz Air announced a new car rental reward scheme with Green-Motion.

Through their partnership with online car rental platforms Rental Cars.

Travellers will receive up to a 10% cashback reward when choosing to rent an electric or hybrid vehicle via Green Motion, a provider of lower carbon emissions car rental options.

Along with access to car rental options through their ongoing partnership with Rentalcars.com, Wizz Air are also rewarding customers that choose a more sustainable car rental option, with extra cashback.

Green Motion has been recognised for its lower emission efforts, winning the Green Fleet of the year award for eight years in a row.

Through the Rentalcars.com partnership, Wizz Air customers already benefit from 5% credit back on the price of their car rental.