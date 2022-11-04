Wizz Air Expects to Grow by 35% as Travel Demand Continues

Hungarian Budget airline Wizz Air said it planned to grow its capacity by 35% over the next 6 months as demand for travel remained strong despite the pressure on household budgets caused by inflation.

“So far we are seeing no indication of a drop in demand so we remain confident,” chief executive Jozsef Varadi said during the week.

The planned 35% growth in capacity is compared to pre-pandemic levels, meaning Wizz will join Ryanair as one of the few European airlines to exceed their pre-Covid size.

The airline posted impressive earnings for a strong June-September quarter of €374m.

This showed a recovery from the previous quarter when staff shortages at airports created a loss for the company.