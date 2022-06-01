Winding Streets, Lemon Scents and Dry Wines in Mallorca

The largest of the Balearic Islands packs a punch when it comes to architecture, beauty and culture. Spotting turtles on a forest walk, eating a fresh tapas lunch in Palma, taking a vintage tram and wine tasting under lemon trees are just some of the varied experiences I enjoyed on a jam-packed press trip to Mallorca in May.

I’ve been hard-pressed to narrow my recommendations down to a top three from a bustling and creative itinerary, but here we go:

Vintage Tram Ride between Soller and Port de Soller

This 15 minute antique tram ride is nothing short of a joy. It’s like stepping back in time when you board the wood panelled carriage with polished brass accents, and shuttle out of Soller, passing orange trees and houses with intricate tiling. Arriving into Port de Soller- a charming harbour town nestled against the Tramuntana mountains.

Vintage Tram Ride

Ramanyà Winery

This beautiful vineyard is set beside a charming family home. Toni and his mother greet visitors warmly and with great humour before setting off through the gardens which are scattered with historic pottery, a collection of old farm equipment and sweeping, fragrant lemon trees. The wine cellar itself is full of oak barrels where red, white and sparkling wines are produced lovingly. The tasting is set up at a rustic table where visitors can casually purchase their favourite bottle.

Lemon tree at Ramanyà Winery

Walking tour of Plama

While Palma can be seen by coach, tram, train and boat, a walking tour is hard to beat. The streets twist and wind amongst architectural styles spanning back to the bronze age. The Paseo Marítimo is the promenade that runs right around the Bay of Palma and it’s a jolt of magic when you emerge from the cobblestone streets to view the glittering bay. For foodies, there is no shortage of places to eat but the Mercat de L’Olivar food market is stuffed with mouth watering local produce-especially prawns, fish and charcuterie for making your own paella.

Walking tour Palma

The Hotel- TUI Blue Sensatori Hotel, Biomar

This hotel is an all-inclusive five-star TUI hotel. Part of their ‘BLUE’ range of hotels, the ‘Sensatori’ promises to create the exact experience their client craves. Quite a lofty promise you might think, but The Tui Blue Sensatori in Biomar, did deliver. It is a beautifully designed hotel with Nordic interior influences. The vast space is separated into adult-only and family led areas. The latter has a glass-fronted creche with bar and pool for parents within viewing distance. The restaurants and bars are far beyond anything I’ve experienced in an all-inclusive hotel before, it has an extremely luxurious feel to it and is worthy of each of its five stars.

Pool-side at TUI Blue Sensatori Biomar

To book TUI Blue Sensatori Hotel and enquire about the day excursions on offer you can contact your local TUI agent or visit https://www.tui-blue.com/en/en/concept/