Win Flights to Istanbul With Blue Insurance’s Café Blue

Blue Insurance’s Café Blue has teamed up with Turkish Airlines to offer agents the chance to win two economy flights to Istanbul.

The competition is running as part of the ongoing Café Blue, an informal virtual café that runs every Wednesday at 10.15am. On Wednesday July 14, Café Blue will spin its ‘Wheel of Fortune’ live, to select the winner of two return flights to Istanbul. All you have to do to make sure your name is on the wheel is…