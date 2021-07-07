News

Win Flights to Istanbul With Blue Insurance’s Café Blue

Win Flights to Istanbul With Blue Insurance’s Café Blue

Blue Insurance’s Café Blue has teamed up with Turkish Airlines to offer agents the chance to win two economy flights to Istanbul.

The competition is running as part of the ongoing Café Blue, an informal virtual café that runs every Wednesday at 10.15am. On Wednesday July 14, Café Blue will spin its ‘Wheel of Fortune’ live, to select the winner of two return flights to Istanbul. All you have to do to make sure your name is on the wheel is…

  1. Send an e mail to [email protected], telling him you want to enter this amazing competition from Café Blue.
  2. Be on Café Blue on Wednesday July 14 at 10.15am for the ‘live spin’ where the winner will be announced.
  3. Join the Blue Insurance Facebook trade page

Blue Insurance Cafe Blue

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Have You Booked for the ITTN Awards?

Fionn DavenportJuly 7, 2021
Read More

Watch All of the Return to America Webinar Series

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday: Fionn Davenport, Group Editor ITTN

Allie SheehanJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Valencia in Search for World’s Best Paella Chef

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

CLIA’s Summer School is Back

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Establishes its First Customer Advisory Panel

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Emirates Introduces Industry-First Payment Solution

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Covid Travel Certificates May Arrive in Post Within Days

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Thai Tourism Runs Agent Refresher Courses

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn