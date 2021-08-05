Win Five Nights in a Hard Rock All-Inclusive Hotel

RCD Hotels has launched an August agent incentive, giving agents the chance to win a five night stay in some pretty swish resorts.

Should you win, you can choose from all the resorts within the RCD Hotels portfolio, which includes Hard Rock All-Inclusive Hotels in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, the Unico 20º 87º Hotel Riviera Maya, Nobu Hotel Chicago and Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. The prize is given in the form of 15 Vivant Rewards points, which equate to a five night stay in any of those properties.

Agents will be entered into the prize draw each time they make and log a booking across the hotel portfolio in the month of August. You’re entered for each booking you make, so the more you log, the higher your chances of a win.

How to win

To be in with a chance of winning, agents need to make sure they are signed up for the Vivant by RCD loyalty program at Vivant Rewards and register all bookings in the Vivant Rewards incentive section. For more information visit www.vivantbyrcdeurope.com.