News

Win Five Nights in a Hard Rock All-Inclusive Hotel

Win Five Nights in a Hard Rock All-Inclusive Hotel

RCD Hotels has launched an August agent incentive, giving agents the chance to win a five night stay in some pretty swish resorts.

Should you win, you can choose from all the resorts within the RCD Hotels portfolio, which includes Hard Rock All-Inclusive Hotels in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, the Unico 20º 87º Hotel Riviera Maya, Nobu Hotel Chicago and Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. The prize is given in the form of 15 Vivant Rewards points, which equate to a five night stay in any of those properties.

Nobu Chicago

Agents will be entered into the prize draw each time they make and log a booking across the hotel portfolio in the month of August. You’re entered for each booking you make, so the more you log, the higher your chances of a win.

How to win

To be in with a chance of winning, agents need to make sure they are signed up for the Vivant by RCD loyalty program at Vivant Rewards and register all bookings in the Vivant Rewards incentive section. For more information visit www.vivantbyrcdeurope.com.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Agent Achievement Awards

Platinum Travel Selected As Finalist For The Agent Achievement Awards 2021

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
Sandals Royal Curaçao

Sandals Announces Details (And Discounts) For Its Brand New Property

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More

Congratulations to the ITTN Photographer of the Year

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

Ireland West Airport Welcomes Announcement of Winter Service to Malaga

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

The Big Travel Trade Event is Back

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean Guests to Enjoy Extended Season of British Isles Adventures

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

Sail in Style to France With Irish Ferries

Leona KennyAugust 4, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Signs Ten Year Franchise Agreement with Emerald Airlines

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

CLIA Gears Up for International Cruise Return

Leona KennyAugust 4, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn