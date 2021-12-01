HomeNewsWin an One4All Voucher with Classic Resorts
Win an One4All Voucher with Classic Resorts

By Leona Kenny
Classic Resorts are offering a €30 One4All Voucher for travel agents per booking confirmed between 1st December to 31st December.

Why not chase up those outstanding enquiries and bag yourself a voucher for the festive period!

We feature some fantastic destinations with the best prices. Caribbean & Mexico, USA, Indian Ocean, Asia, Dubai and Africa.

Call Classic Resorts on 01 8745000 or email [email protected] for more information.

This offer applies to bookings confirmed between 1st and 31 December. Only one voucher can be claimed per booking.

