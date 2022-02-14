Win an exclusive Irish stateroom onboard Wonder of the Seas

In honour of Valentine’s Day, Royal Caribbean are sharing the love!

Royal Caribbean is giving away an Exclusively Irish stateroom onboard Wonder of the Seas.

They have an EXCLUSIVELY IRISH stateroom to give away on the most highly anticipated ship launch of the year WONDER OF THE SEAS.

All week long we want to see how WONDERful you are by either bedazzling your windows with a Royal Caribbean college or showcasing your social skills with a takeover in order to win.

Remember – one cabin means TWO places for Club Rewards members!

To enter:

✨ Windows must display at least one Wonder of the Seas offer

✨ More creative and unique the better!

✨ Upload pic of display to social media using #GetMeOnWonder

✨ Displayed between 14th-25th February

No window? No problem! We’ll also accept the most tasteful takeovers on your social media channels.



Michelle and Jennifer will be out and about over the next two weeks to drop in on some agents and experience your displays up close and in person.



Don’t forget to use #GetMeOnWonder so we don’t miss out on any picture-perfect posts!