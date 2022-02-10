Win a USA fam trip with United Airlines

United Airlines, Rocky Mountaineer, Visit Utah and Visit Denver are giving away a fam trip to USA for Irish and UK Agents.
How to win:
- Book a 2022 Rockies to the Red Rocks rail journey or package between 1st February and 31st March with accompanying return flights to the United States with United Airlines and at least 2 nights in Denver
- Email your RM booking reference and airline locator to [email protected].
The Itinerary
- October 2nd – fly from London Heathrow to Salt Lake City with United Airlines. 2 nights Salt Lake City
- October 3rd – day trip exploring the sights in and around Salt Lake City
- October 4th – transfer from Salt Lake City to Moab – 2 nights Moab
- October 5th – day trip exploring Arches and Canyonlands National Park
- October 6th – travel onboard Rocky Mountaineer SilverLeaf service to Glenwood Springs – 1 night Glenwood Springs
- October 7th – travel onboard Rocky Mountaineer SilverLeaf service to Denver – 2 nights Denver
- October 8th – day trip exploring the sights in and around Denver
- October 9th – fly from Denver to London Heathrow with United Airlines.
Key conditions:
- Only bookings on Rocky Mountaineers Rockies to the Red Rocks journey will qualify
- Airline PNR must be ticketed on UA with at least one sector containing a United Airlines operated flight
- All entrants must have completed Rocky Mountaineer and United Airlines online training prior to departure.