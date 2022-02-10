SEARCH
News

Win a USA fam trip with United Airlines

By Leona Kenny
0
10

United Airlines, Rocky Mountaineer, Visit Utah and Visit Denver are giving away a fam trip to USA for Irish and UK Agents.

How to win:

  • Book a 2022 Rockies to the Red Rocks rail journey or package between 1st February and 31st March with accompanying return flights to the United States with United Airlines and at least 2 nights in Denver
  • Email your RM booking reference and airline locator to [email protected].

The Itinerary

  • October 2nd – fly from London Heathrow to Salt Lake City with United Airlines. 2 nights Salt Lake City
  • October 3rd – day trip exploring the sights in and around Salt Lake City
  • October 4th – transfer from Salt Lake City to Moab – 2 nights Moab
  • October 5th – day trip exploring Arches and Canyonlands National Park
  • October 6th – travel onboard Rocky Mountaineer SilverLeaf service to Glenwood Springs – 1 night Glenwood Springs
  • October 7th – travel onboard Rocky Mountaineer SilverLeaf service to Denver – 2 nights Denver
  • October 8th – day trip exploring the sights in and around Denver
  • October 9th – fly from Denver to London Heathrow with United Airlines.

Key conditions:

  • Only bookings on Rocky Mountaineers Rockies to the Red Rocks journey will qualify
  • Airline PNR must be ticketed on UA with at least one sector containing a United Airlines operated flight
  • All entrants must have completed Rocky Mountaineer and United Airlines online training prior to departure.
Leona Kenny
