Win a USA fam trip with United Airlines

United Airlines, Rocky Mountaineer, Visit Utah and Visit Denver are giving away a fam trip to USA for Irish and UK Agents.

How to win:

Book a 2022 Rockies to the Red Rocks rail journey or package between 1st February and 31st March with accompanying return flights to the United States with United Airlines and at least 2 nights in Denver

Email your RM booking reference and airline locator to [email protected] .

The Itinerary

October 2 nd – fly from London Heathrow to Salt Lake City with United Airlines. 2 nights Salt Lake City

– fly from London Heathrow to Salt Lake City with United Airlines. 2 nights Salt Lake City October 3 rd – day trip exploring the sights in and around Salt Lake City

– day trip exploring the sights in and around Salt Lake City October 4 th – transfer from Salt Lake City to Moab – 2 nights Moab

– transfer from Salt Lake City to Moab – 2 nights Moab October 5 th – day trip exploring Arches and Canyonlands National Park

– day trip exploring Arches and Canyonlands National Park October 6 th – travel onboard Rocky Mountaineer SilverLeaf service to Glenwood Springs – 1 night Glenwood Springs

– travel onboard Rocky Mountaineer SilverLeaf service to Glenwood Springs – 1 night Glenwood Springs October 7 th – travel onboard Rocky Mountaineer SilverLeaf service to Denver – 2 nights Denver

– travel onboard Rocky Mountaineer SilverLeaf service to Denver – 2 nights Denver October 8 th – day trip exploring the sights in and around Denver

– day trip exploring the sights in and around Denver October 9th – fly from Denver to London Heathrow with United Airlines.

Key conditions: