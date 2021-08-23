Win a Place on Intrepid’s Premium Morocco FAM trip in 2022

To mark the launch earlier this year of its Intrepid Premium brand, Intrepid has launched a competition for agents who could win a place on its dedicated agent FAM trip to Morocco.

Intrepid has teamed up with the Moroccan National Tourist Office we’re delighted to offer up to 10 spaces to UK and Irish travel agents to get to the heart of the real Morocco in style (including return flights)

Experience incredible beauty, world-class hospitality and panoramic views during your stay in the Riad Salam, explore Roman ruins at the World Heritage site of Volubilis, eat pastillas with a local family, make mint tea in the Atlas Mountains and take part in a tasting tour in Marrakech.

To get yourself in the running for one of the 10 spaces on this amazing trip all you need to do is complete at least 2 out of 3 entry requirements below before 31 October 2021: