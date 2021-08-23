News

Win a Place on Intrepid’s Premium Morocco FAM trip in 2022

Win a Place on Intrepid’s Premium Morocco FAM trip in 2022

To mark the launch earlier this year of its Intrepid Premium brand, Intrepid has launched a competition for agents who could win a place on its dedicated agent FAM trip to Morocco.

Intrepid has teamed up with the Moroccan National Tourist Office we’re delighted to offer up to 10 spaces to UK and Irish travel agents to get to the heart of the real Morocco in style (including return flights)

Experience incredible beauty, world-class hospitality and panoramic views during your stay in the Riad Salam, explore Roman ruins at the World Heritage site of Volubilis, eat pastillas with a local family, make mint tea in the Atlas Mountains and take part in a tasting tour in Marrakech.

To get yourself in the running for one of the 10 spaces on this amazing trip all you need to do is complete at least 2 out of 3 entry requirements below before 31 October 2021:

  1. Join the Intrepid Loves Agents Facebook group and send us a screenshot to [email protected]
  2. Complete the short Intrepid Premium training on OTT and send us your certificate of completion to [email protected]
  3. Sell an Intrepid Premium tour.
Related Items
View Comments (1)

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Europe’s Hidden Highlights: Landing in Normandy

Leona KennyAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Video: Kevin Cullinane, Interim Group Head of Communications, daa

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Share Your News with ITTN’s Ever-Expanding Team

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

‘Know Before You Go’ with New Aer Lingus Travel Support Tool

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Intrepid Travel

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Some Airlines Banning Cloth Face Coverings & Insisting on Surgical Quality Masks

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Abu Dhabi Expands Travel Industry E-Learning Programme

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh: Aviation is Key to Recovery of Tourism

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Emerald Cruises Returns to the Danube River

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn