Win a Five Night Holiday in Barbados With The SoCo Hotel Group

The SoCo Hotel in Barbados has announced a new incentive for agents, with the prize of a five night, all-inclusive stay in this adults-only hotel. The aim is to make a push for late summer bookings.

This intimate hotel is set right on Hastings Beach on the south coast, close to the buzzing village of Oistins and its famous fish fry. All rooms have an ocean view, and there’s an ‘ocean pool’ for those who want to swim in the sea, but with a bit of protection. All meals are taken a la carte in The Waterfront Restaurant, and there’s a full cocktail bar, too.

How to win

To be in with a chance of winning the prize, agents just need to make a late summer booking, for travel during the months of August and September, to The SoCo Hotel, Barbados. Agents can enter by emailing a valid booking reference to [email protected], quoting their full name, ABTA number and company name. Bookings can be made now via DNATA, Travelpack and Holidays Please and the incentive closes at 11.59pm on 30 August 2021.

All valid entries will go into a prize draw and the winner will be picked at random on September 1 2021. The winner will be informed via email and sent details of the prize and how to claim it. The prize is valid from 01 October 1, 2021 for a period of 12 months, subject to availability, and the prize offer does not include flights to Barbados, resort transfers or any excursion arrangements.

To book now visit www.agents.travelpack.co.uk. For more information on The SoCo Hotel visit www.thesocohotel.com.