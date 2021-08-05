News

Win a Five Night Holiday in Barbados With The SoCo Hotel Group

Win a Five Night Holiday in Barbados With The SoCo Hotel Group

The SoCo Hotel in Barbados has announced a new incentive for agents, with the prize of a five night, all-inclusive stay in this adults-only hotel. The aim is to make a push for late summer bookings.

This intimate hotel is set right on Hastings Beach on the south coast, close to the buzzing village of Oistins and its famous fish fry. All rooms have an ocean view, and there’s an ‘ocean pool’ for those who want to swim in the sea, but with a bit of protection. All meals are taken a la carte in The Waterfront Restaurant, and there’s a full cocktail bar, too.

How to win

To be in with a chance of winning the prize, agents just need to make a late summer booking, for travel during the months of August and September, to The SoCo Hotel, Barbados. Agents can enter by emailing a valid booking reference to [email protected], quoting their full name, ABTA number and company name. Bookings can be made now  via DNATA, Travelpack and Holidays Please and the incentive closes at 11.59pm on 30 August 2021.

All valid entries will go into a prize draw and the winner will be picked at random on September 1 2021. The winner will be informed via email and sent details of the prize and how to claim it. The prize is valid from 01 October 1, 2021 for a period of 12 months, subject to availability, and the prize offer does not include flights to Barbados, resort transfers or any excursion arrangements.

To book now visit www.agents.travelpack.co.uk. For more information on The SoCo Hotel visit www.thesocohotel.com.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Shannon Airport Ryanair

Ryanair Announces Six New Winter Routes From Shannon Airport

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More

Ruby Hotels Opens First Property In Cologne

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
Lausanne Smart Pass

Lausanne Launches Europe’s First Customisable Visitor Pass

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos

Win Five Nights in a Hard Rock All-Inclusive Hotel

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
Agent Achievement Awards

Platinum Travel Selected As Finalist For The Agent Achievement Awards 2021

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
Sandals Royal Curaçao

Sandals Announces Details (And Discounts) For Its Brand New Property

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More

Congratulations to the ITTN Photographer of the Year

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

Ireland West Airport Welcomes Announcement of Winter Service to Malaga

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

The Big Travel Trade Event is Back

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn