Win a Diamond Ticket to mark Loganair’s 60th birthday

Loganair turns 60 this month, and to celebrate, they’re giving away a Diamond Ticket!

Loganair is giving one lucky person the chance to win a ‘Diamond Ticket’ for use on 60 flights across its network.

The airline was formed on 1st February 1962 and now flies over 70 routes throughout the UK, Isle of Man, Ireland, Norway and Denmark.

How to enter:

Visit the Loganair website

Nominated someone who has been an “absolute diamond” in the last year

Explain why you are nominating them, and how they will benefit from the prize.

You can also nominate a charity group, organisation, or even yourself!

Enter before February 22.

Terms and conditions apply.