WHO Chief Warns of New Covid Wave in Europe as Cases Rise by 10%

The head of the World Health Organisation’s Europe office has said a 10-week drop in Covid-19 cases in the region has ended – and warned a new wave could loom unless people “remain disciplined” and more get vaccinated.

Dr Hans Kluge cited a 10% rise in infection numbers over the last week because of “increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions”.

Read the story here.