WHO calls for international travel bans to be lifted

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for international travel bans to be lifted.

In an emergency meeting yesterday, (January 19) The UN Health Organisation sought to update international health regulations.

Stating that, “The failure of travel restrictions introduced after the detection and reporting of Omicron variant to limit the international spread of Omicron demonstrates the ineffectiveness of such measures over time”.

“Travel measures – e.g. masking, testing, isolation/quarantine, and vaccination – should be based on risk assessments and avoid placing the financial burden on international travellers.”

WHO has highlighted how these travel restrictions “do not provide added value” and add to the “economic and social stress,” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.